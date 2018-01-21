LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Beginning Monday, out-of-towners will no longer be able to drive through Leonia, New Jersey as a shortcut to get to the George Washington Bridge.
For many drivers who use apps like Google Maps or Waze on their way to the GWB, they’re directed to use the tiny borough in Bergan County as a cut-through. It’s something which causes major traffic for locals.
Bob, who’s lived in town for 20 years, tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron he’s looking forward to it.
“That will help,” he said.
But he isn’t completely sold, and says it will take some time to getting used to.
“I used to go down one block, the last block all the time,” he said. “I can’t do that anymore. It’s a one-way so the tag is not gonna help you there.”
Violators will face fines of up to $200.
To check current traffic conditions, click here.