NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families affected by a deadly Bronx fire, are getting help from their fellow New Yorkers.
The 25 families who lost loved ones and homes in the Belmont fire will be getting $300,000.
The money is being distributed by Catholic Charities, which will assess each family’s needs. City Councilman Ritchie Torres said there has been a partnership between the city and the faith community.
Torres asked the city to do something as well; rename the corner of 187th Street and Prospect Avenue for Army Private Emmanuel Mensah.
Mensah’s father stood with Torres as he spoke on Monday.
“The purpose of recording history is to never forget, and we will record the name of your son so that his heroism in our darkest moment need not be forgotten, and is memorialized forever in the identity and the history of our neighborhood,” Torres said.
Mensah died in the building after going in multiple times to save neighbors, including children.