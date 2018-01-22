CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be live from New York for the first time in 15 years and the clock’s counting down to the return of music’s biggest night.

The last time the Grammys graced New York was right after 9/11, when Norah Jones’ “Come Away With Me”  beat out Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” for album of the year.

“New York City is where salsa was born. New York City, contrary to some other people’s claims, is where hip hop was born. New York City is where the American punk music scene was born,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Further solidifying New York City’s importance in the music scene, de Blasio and the Recording Academy’s president and CEO Neil Portnow unveiled the Academy’s new offices on East 37th Street in Murray Hill.

“It’s going to allow people to bring their musical talents forward and get it recognized,” de Blasio said.

Monday’s ribbon cutting was the first event of a week-long celebration leading up to the big show in Madison Square Garden.

Hosted by James Corden, this year, expect big duets and collaborations.

Grammy winner and current nominee Bruno Mars will sing with current nominee and Bronx’s own Cardi B.

Other nominees to take the stage include Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha, and Lady Gaga.

There’s also a touching tribute dedicated to those killed attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. It will be performed by country artists who also performed at that event.

The artist list continues to grow with more surprises scheduled for the night of the show.

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    January 22, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Oh lordy…..oh never mind.

    Reply

