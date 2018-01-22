NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police sources said Monday that a shooting near Herald Square over the weekend was drug-related – and the suspects are still on the loose.

The shooting at 31st Street at Broadway wounded three people Sunday afternoon, including an innocent tourist.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, there was chaos in the busy section of Midtown as gunfire broke out on the tourist-filled street. In new exclusive cellphone video, victims are seen being rushed off on stretchers.

Police said two men were walking together in the area, and got into a quarrel with a third man. One of the first two men pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

Two of the wounded men were not the intended targets.

“I heard five shots – boom, boom, boom!” said liquor store worker Anthony Raj.

Raj called 911 when he saw the victims bleeding and struggling. One of them screamed for help in the shop.

“Skinny tall guy came inside to the store he took of all his jackets and said: ‘I got shot — can you call 911? Can you call 911.’” Raj said. “So suddenly, I came and I got the store phone and called; within four minutes, cops and ambulance came over here.”

Police confirmed Monday that the quarrel that led to the shooting was drug-related, and said the area is known to be a hotspot.

“Lot of drug dealers in this area,” Raj said. “A lot of people come in drunk; shouting. Day before yesterday, problem next door — guy hit a woman.”

The intended target was Ahmend Kabia, 43, who has 24 prior arrests, sources said. He was shot, but so was Abdoulaye Kane, 25 – accidentally.

Sources said Kane has been arrested 22 times and now faces new charges after first responders found marijuana on him.

“The corner here is pretty shady, and lot of people walk around other blocks to avoid this at night,” said Midtown resident David Markovich.

But 29-year-old Romanian tourist Adrian Burduja had no choice. Sources told CBS2 he is staying in a short-term per diem rental on the block and was simply walking by when he was shot.

“This was his vacation, I assume — and to think I could’ve been the one leaving the liquor store, because that’s the one that I go to,” Markovich said.

All three victims’ conditions were reported to be stable Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, police were still looking for two suspects – the gunman and another man he was with at the time.

At least one victim had been released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue as of Monday afternoon.