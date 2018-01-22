1010 WINS– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is back in full “force” with their latest Star Wars themed public service announcement.
In the clip posted to their YouTube page, titled “LVMPD Police Force: A Star Wars Story,” Officer Larry Hatfield pulls over characters Chewbacca, Darth Vader and more and warns them that distracted driving is dangerous — and illegal.
“Distracted driving is just as dangerous as speeding,” Hatfield warns the Wookiee. “We’ve had numerous pedestrian fatalities all around this desert that have claimed the lives of Jawas, Sandpeople, and Wamprats.”
This certainly isn’t the first time the officers at LVMPD got way too into Star Wars while doing their police work. Follow their channel for more.
Watch the complete video below.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana