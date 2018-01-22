NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another NYCHA official has stepped down following a report released last year.
Michael Kelly was the number two person at the housing authority and the third to step down since a Department of Investigation report revealed incomplete and falsified lead paint inspections.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Kelly will be replaced by Vito Mustaciulo. He’s a veteran of more than 30 years with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, where he launch a repair program to rehab and preserve apartment buildings.
With NYCHA he will be in charge of maintenance and repairs.
There are 400,000 New Yorkers living in NYCHA housing.