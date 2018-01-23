CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A day after being named head coach of the New York Giants, Pat Shurmur is working to assemble his staff.

According to the NFL Network, the Giants are interviewing former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher on Tuesday for the same role with Big Blue. The interview is taking place at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Bettcher is also reportedly a candidate for the Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator opening under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Bettcher, 39, served as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons, replacing Todd Bowles after he left for the Jets’ head coaching job. Arizona has finished in the top six in fewest yards allowed in each of Bettcher’s three seasons. Before being promoted to defensive coordinator, Bettcher was the linebackers coach for the Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

James Bettcher

James Bettcher was the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator from 2015-17. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

He became available after Arizona head coach Bruce Arians retired and the Cardinals hired former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to replace him.

Former Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is also reportedly in the running for the Giants’ defensive coordinator job. And there’s a chance Shurmur could sit down with Steve Spagnuolo, who coached the Giants’ defense the past three seasons. Shurmur was on Spagnuolo’s staff when he was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams.

LISTEN: Boomer & Gio React To Pat Shurmur Hire

The Giants had the NFL’s 31st-ranked defense in 2017, allowing 373.2 yards per game.

Meanwhile, on offense, Shurmur is expected to call plays with the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. Shurmur was most recently the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, who had the NFL’s 11th-ranked offense despite starting third-string quarterback Case Keenum.

The Giants are expected to formally introduce Shurmur at a Friday news conference.

