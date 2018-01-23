NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Prosecutors and the defense will make their opening statements to a jury in the trial of a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Longtime Cuomo confidante Joseph Percoco is accused of accepting close to $315,000 dollars in bribes to use his position to do favors for an energy company and a real estate developer.
Percoco’s lawyers say the payments were legal. They say they were for consulting work performed when Percoco was working for Cuomo’s campaign organization, when he was not a state employee.
Jurors are likely to hear the lawyers make their opening salvos Tuesday morning.
Cuomo has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not expected to testify.
There’s debate over whether this case could be as damaging to Gov. Cuomo as the George Washington Bridge scandal was to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)