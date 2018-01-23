NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was suddenly talk this past weekend that the Mets might bring Sexy back. But a report Monday cast doubt on the possibility of a reunion.

On Saturday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press quoted Twins pitcher Ervin Santana as saying Bartolo Colon has drawn interest from the Mets. Santana and Colon are friends and were teammates with the Angels and Twins.

The Daily News’ Kristie Ackert, however, followed up on that report, and two Mets sources told her Colon’s name has not come up at all in recent weeks.

“I guess Bartolo is always an option, but not one anyone has talked about lately,” another source told Ackert. “A starting pitcher isn’t a priority right now.”

One thing is clear: Colon, who will turn 45, wants to play in 2018. He reportedly would like to retire as baseball’s winningest Latin-American born pitcher — the Dominican right-hander currently trails former Orioles and Expos great Dennis Martinez by five victories.

“He just wants to win six more games, and then he will retire,” Santana told the Pioneer Press.

MORE: 6 Yankees, 1 Met Make Baseball America Top 100 Prospects List

Colon, whose nickname is “Big Sexy,” was a fan favorite when he pitched for the Mets from 2014-16, going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA and helping the team reach the postseason twice, including the World Series in 2015.

The four-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner signed as a free agent with the Braves before last season, but he was released in July after going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA. After being picked up by the Twins, Colon went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA.

Due to his age and declining production, Colon would obviously come with question marks, and the Mets don’t necessarily need any more of those in a rotation that already includes Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz.