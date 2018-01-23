There was suddenly talk this past weekend that the Mets might bring Sexy back. But a report Monday cast doubt on that possibility.
CBS 2Photo Credit: Thinkstock Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
WCBS 880Photo Credit: Thinkstock WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay […]
1010 WINSPhoto Credit: Thinkstock 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no […]
WFANPhoto Credit: Thinkstock As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station […]
WLNYPhoto Credit: Thinkstock Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New […]
Filed Under:Bartolo Colon, Local TV, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was suddenly talk this past weekend that the Mets might bring Sexy back. But a report Monday cast doubt on the possibility of a reunion.

On Saturday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press quoted Twins pitcher Ervin Santana as saying Bartolo Colon has drawn interest from the Mets. Santana and Colon are friends and were teammates with the Angels and Twins.

The Daily News’ Kristie Ackert, however, followed up on that report, and two Mets sources told her Colon’s name has not come up at all in recent weeks.

“I guess Bartolo is always an option, but not one anyone has talked about lately,” another source told Ackert. “A starting pitcher isn’t a priority right now.”

Bartolo Colon pitches against the Phillies

Mets starter Bartolo Colon delivers a pitch against the Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 2016. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

One thing is clear: Colon, who will turn 45, wants to play in 2018. He reportedly would like to retire as baseball’s winningest Latin-American born pitcher — the Dominican right-hander currently trails former Orioles and Expos great Dennis Martinez by five victories.

“He just wants to win six more games, and then he will retire,” Santana told the Pioneer Press.

MORE: 6 Yankees, 1 Met Make Baseball America Top 100 Prospects List

Colon, whose nickname is “Big Sexy,” was a fan favorite when he pitched for the Mets from 2014-16, going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA and helping the team reach the postseason twice, including the World Series in 2015.

The four-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner signed as a free agent with the Braves before last season, but he was released in July after going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA. After being picked up by the Twins, Colon went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA.

Due to his age and declining production, Colon would obviously come with question marks, and the Mets don’t necessarily need any more of those in a rotation that already includes Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch