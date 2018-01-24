CBS 2Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
Filed Under:Abandoned, animal rescue, hurricane, Hurricane Maria, Pet Adoption, Pet Rescue, Southwest Airlines, Stray cats, Stray dogs

1010 WINS-After Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, 62 dogs and cats who were abandoned are now getting a fresh start after being relocated.

dogs on a plane thumb Abandoned Pets Get Private Flight Out of Hurricane Stricken Puerto Rico

Southwest/Shelley Castle Photography

This past weekend, Southwest Airlines in conjunction with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, brought much-needed pet-supplies to San Juan on a special trip to the island – and made all the animals as comfortable as possible on the flight back.

See Also: Dogs Rescued From Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico Find Forever Homes

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, based in the D.C. area contacted Southwest after their partner in Puerto Rico, PR Animals, communicated a dire need to help relocate animals. After months of planning the airline felt they could accommodate extra humanitarian flights, especially ones carrying furry PAW-sengers.

Many of the cats and dogs were cuddled by volunteers and even the pilots themselves during the return trip to Washington D.C., where they will all be put up for adoption.

Southwest and Lucky Dog have shipped more than 20,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies to Puerto Rico and this is their third animal rescue flight to relocate cats and dogs.

Learn more about the relocated dogs and cats by visiting LuckyDogAnimalRescue.org and follow their journey on Facebook and Instagram.

 

-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

