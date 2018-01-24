1010 WINS-After Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, 62 dogs and cats who were abandoned are now getting a fresh start after being relocated.
This past weekend, Southwest Airlines in conjunction with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, brought much-needed pet-supplies to San Juan on a special trip to the island – and made all the animals as comfortable as possible on the flight back.
Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, based in the D.C. area contacted Southwest after their partner in Puerto Rico, PR Animals, communicated a dire need to help relocate animals. After months of planning the airline felt they could accommodate extra humanitarian flights, especially ones carrying furry PAW-sengers.
Many of the cats and dogs were cuddled by volunteers and even the pilots themselves during the return trip to Washington D.C., where they will all be put up for adoption.
Southwest and Lucky Dog have shipped more than 20,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies to Puerto Rico and this is their third animal rescue flight to relocate cats and dogs.
Learn more about the relocated dogs and cats by visiting LuckyDogAnimalRescue.org and follow their journey on Facebook and Instagram.
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana