CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Larry Nassar, Local TV, USA Gymnastics

LANSING, Mich. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge in Michigan is expected to sentence former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar following his conviction on sexual abuse charges.

The sentencing comes on the seventh day of an extraordinary court hearing that included statements from more than 150 women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is hearing a few more Wednesday before sentencing the 54-year-old Nassar in Lansing, Michigan.

An 18-year-old, Emily Morales, says she believes in forgiveness. She looked at Nassar and asked him to apologize. He did. She replied with, “Thank you.”

“Larry, how many of us are there? Do you even know?” asked Clasina Syrboby, as she fought back tears while speaking for more than 20 minutes Monday. “You preyed on me, on us. You saw a way to take advantage of your position – the almighty and trusted gymnastics doctor. Shame on you Larry. Shame on you.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman on Friday confronted Nassar, warning him that the testimony of the “powerful army” of survivors at his sentencing will haunt him in prison.

“I am here to tell you I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is,” Raisman said.

Nassar worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains the best gymnasts.

He faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven victims, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who says they were abused by Nassar. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes.

On Monday, three top officials stepped down from the board of USA Gymnastics.

Meanwhile, a senior member of Michigan State University’s governing board says President Lou Anna Simon won’t resign due to the Nassar scandal.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch