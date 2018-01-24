LANSING, Mich. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge in Michigan is expected to sentence former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar following his conviction on sexual abuse charges.

The sentencing comes on the seventh day of an extraordinary court hearing that included statements from more than 150 women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is hearing a few more Wednesday before sentencing the 54-year-old Nassar in Lansing, Michigan.

An 18-year-old, Emily Morales, says she believes in forgiveness. She looked at Nassar and asked him to apologize. He did. She replied with, “Thank you.”

“Larry, how many of us are there? Do you even know?” asked Clasina Syrboby, as she fought back tears while speaking for more than 20 minutes Monday. “You preyed on me, on us. You saw a way to take advantage of your position – the almighty and trusted gymnastics doctor. Shame on you Larry. Shame on you.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman on Friday confronted Nassar, warning him that the testimony of the “powerful army” of survivors at his sentencing will haunt him in prison.

“I am here to tell you I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed like the cancer it is,” Raisman said.

Nassar worked for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains the best gymnasts.

He faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven victims, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who says they were abused by Nassar. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes.

On Monday, three top officials stepped down from the board of USA Gymnastics.

Meanwhile, a senior member of Michigan State University’s governing board says President Lou Anna Simon won’t resign due to the Nassar scandal.

