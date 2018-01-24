CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, Local TV, Sian Green, Sian Green-Lord, taxi drivers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawsuits are revealing a secret about New York City taxi drivers and the insurance they are required to carry.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, people who have been hurt in crashes say they have been left with major injuries and huge bills because of low liability coverage.

British tourist Sian Green-Lord’s life changed forever as she was innocently walking in Midtown in the summer of 2013.

A cabbie jumped the curb near Radio City Music Hall and ran into her.

“I was hit by a taxi. I lost my leg. My medical costs for now, my limbs, are a lot of money,” Green-Lord said, “and I have to pay for that, which I don’t think is fair.”

The cabbie who hit Green-Lord was only carrying $100,000 worth of liability insurance – the minimum required for for-hire drivers in New York City.

Green-Lord still has not seen a dime of it, and she has hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

“And the payout that I’m probably going to get now will not even cover that a tiny bit,” she said.

When asked how much we are protected in such situations, civil attorney Alan Shapey said, “You’re not protected at all.”

Shapey is calling on lawmakers to increase the $100,000 minimum in New York City – the requirement which has not changed in 20 years.

Currently, the state only requires for-hire drivers to carry $25,000 in liability insurance.

“They need to wake up and understand what’s fair to the citizens of the city of New York,” Shapey said, “and if they don’t shift this burden to the party who’s at fault, which is the taxi driver and the taxi owners, all the taxpayers are going to pay.”

The state Legislature and the Taxi and Limousine Commission have the authority to increase the minimum insurance requirement. Right now, there is no official proposal asking for that.

The commission said, “The TLC is constantly reviewing its regulations to ensure that they remain practical and applicable in changing times.”

Meanwhile, yellow taxi drivers said ride share competition would make it hard for them to pay more now.

“To tell you the truth, we can’t afford to pay any more on insurance,” said Alex Korenkov of S&R Medallion Corp. “Right now, we’re paying a tremendous amount in expenses and money.”

Green-Lord said the city needs to make a change so as not to victimize the accident victims even more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch