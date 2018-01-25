JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A suspected driver was arrested Thursday in a crash from that left a man dead in Jersey City.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said the 19-year-old man was arrested in the late afternoon, and more information would be released later.
The suspect was one of two for whom police had been searching in connection with the crash. The incident involved an out-of-control stolen sport-utility vehicle, and killed a man waiting at a bus stop at Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said police were trying to pull over the stolen vehicle, which was seen speeding and running traffic lights when it slammed into a light post and crashed into a bus shelter.
The victim may never even have realized what was about to happen. Friends said 33-year-old Umar King was hard of hearing and likely did not even know the car was careening toward him.
Immediately after the crash, three young men were seen running from the vehicle. A 16-year-old was caught immediately, but the other two escaped.
Another driver was also hit by the speeding car. That victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with minor injuries and was released within the day Tuesday.