CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Eli Manning, New York Giants, Pat Shurmur, WFAN Afternoon Drive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pat Shurmur is brushing up on his Giants history, and the team’s new head coach hopes he can have a hand in repeating the better parts of it.

The Giants own the second overall pick in April’s draft. Speaking to WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Friday, Shurmur, who was formally introduced to the media hours earlier, said he recently learned that the last time the Giants drafted second, they selected Lawrence Taylor. The last time they drafted third, they took Carl Banks.

MORE: Giants Introduce No-Nonsense Pat Shurmur As New Head Coach

“Those are two players that helped change this franchise,” Shurmur said. “So that’s what we need to do. We need to pick a player of that value at that pick and maybe not worry about the rest of it so much.”

Eli Manning

Giants quarterback Eli Manning in action during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

But the big question has been whether the Giants might use that pick on a quarterback. General manager Dave Gettleman renewed the franchise’s commitment this week to Eli Manning, but at 37 years old, the team could be tempted to lock up their QB of the future.

Shurmur’s thoughts on the matter? “If it’s a quarterback, so be it,” he said.

Subscribe To ‘The Afternoon Drive’ On ITunes

“And I think Eli understands competition,” Shurmur said. “I think Eli understands that he can still be the guy for a period of time. I’m not really worried about that. I just know that I believe in Eli, and as we go through this process, we’ll pick the guy who’s right for the Giants.”

For now, Shurmur says he thinks Manning has “good football left in him, and we’re going to try to get the best out of him.”

“We need to put in a system of things in place and concepts,” Shurmur said. “First of all, we’re going to sit down and talk about, ‘Here’s the things that I like from the last couple of years.’ We’ll try to employ those, along with the things that we believe in strongly.”

MORE: 5 Facts About Pat Shurmur

Shurmur wants to see an improved offensive line, whether that means bringing in new players, coaching up the ones already on the roster or a combination of the two.

“I know we have Eli’s full attention,” Shurmur said. “He wants to be as good as he can be. And we’re going to commit to do the things around him to help him. And it first starts by the guys up front.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch