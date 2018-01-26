NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a woman whose body was found sprawled out on a sidewalk Thursday in Midwood, Brooklyn.
The woman was identified Friday as 23-year-old Taina Lacend of the Bronx.
Someone walking to work discovered her body on Olean Street and called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police sources said her chest was exposed and her pants were down, but said there were no obvious signs of trauma besides a bloody nose, CBS2 reported.
“I jumped back, it was a dead woman lying there. I never seen a dead person before,” said resident Dave Fischer. “People shouldn’t die in the street like that. It was scary. I was thinking the whole day like that’s somebody’s daughter.”
The medical examiner is still trying to determine an exact cause of death.