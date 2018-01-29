MINNEAPOLIS (WFAN) — Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett believes Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be the difference in Super Bowl LII.

Talking to WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Radio Row at the Mall of America on Monday, Tippett said the Eagles are a team that should not be taken lightly Sunday.

But “I think Bill will find something that they don’t expect to see from us, something that they have not seen in a long time,” Tippett said. “And that’s the one uniqueness of Bill that he will do his back story. He’ll do the back work, the back study of things that worked a long time ago. … It’s amazing the depth of study and preparation that takes place.”

Tippett played for the Patriots from 1982-93 and was a member of the Super Bowl XX team that lost to the Chicago Bears following the 1985 season. He is now the Patriots’ executive director of community affairs.

New England is playing in its 10th Super Bowl, the eighth of the Belichick/Tom Brady era. Tippett said the experience never grows old.

“Brady hit it on the head perfectly last week, and he said, you know, this is something that you don’t take for granted,” Tippett said. “Anyone that’s ever played the game understands that you never take something like this for granted. … No, it isn’t ho-hum, because we do know that at some point this show’s going to end.”

