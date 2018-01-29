CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII, WFAN Afternoon Drive

MINNEAPOLIS (WFAN) — Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett believes Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be the difference in Super Bowl LII.

Talking to WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Radio Row at the Mall of America on Monday, Tippett said the Eagles are a team that should not be taken lightly Sunday.

But “I think Bill will find something that they don’t expect to see from us, something that they have not seen in a long time,” Tippett said. “And that’s the one uniqueness of Bill that he will do his back story. He’ll do the back work, the back study of things that worked a long time ago. … It’s amazing the depth of study and preparation that takes place.”

Tippett played for the Patriots from 1982-93 and was a member of the Super Bowl XX team that lost to the Chicago Bears following the 1985 season. He is now the Patriots’ executive director of community affairs.

New England is playing in its 10th Super Bowl, the eighth of the Belichick/Tom Brady era. Tippett said the experience never grows old.

MORE: Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Host Insults His Daughter

“Brady hit it on the head perfectly last week, and he said, you know, this is something that you don’t take for granted,” Tippett said. “Anyone that’s ever played the game understands that you never take something like this for granted. … No, it isn’t ho-hum, because we do know that at some point this show’s going to end.”

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch