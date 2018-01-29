CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, Julie Chen, Local TV, Omarosa Manigault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cast has been revealed for the highly-anticipated celebrity edition of the hit CBS reality TV series “Big Brother.”

The houseguests are actress Shannon Elizabeth, TV personality Brandi Lynn Glanville, model Ariadna Gutiérrez, UFC legend Chuck Liddell, actor and musician James Maslow, TV host Ross Mathews, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, NBA champion Metta World Peace, and former “Apprentice” star  and ex-White House political aide Omarosa Manigault.

They will all vie for the $250,000 grand prize.

Julie Chen is returning as host.

She sat down with CBS2’s Chris Wragge to talk about what fans can expect this season and of course the big news: Omarosa trading the White House for the “Big Brother” house.

Manigault recently left her post as director of communications in the White Hose Office of Public Liaison.

“She always manages to steal headlines, with this group of celebrities it’s no different because she just left the White House and with being a celebrity it’s always about ‘How relevant am I?’ and ‘What’s the last thing I did?'” Chen said.

“You’re looking for people that are going to gum up quite a bit of controversy when they’re on the show. It probably doesn’t get more controversial than Omarosa. But do you see that as an advantage for her?” Wragge asked.

“She’s no fool, and it depends how she plays it and it depends on where everyone else in the house where their politics lie. And I don’t think we really know for anyone else where their politics lie. You think you might know, but you never know. Because if everyone else in there didn’t like her being part of the Trump team that’s a real dividing line but now that she’s not maybe they’re like ‘OK, come back to this side,'” Chen said.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” launches with a three-night premiere beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. only on CBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch