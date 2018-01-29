NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cast has been revealed for the highly-anticipated celebrity edition of the hit CBS reality TV series “Big Brother.”

The houseguests are actress Shannon Elizabeth, TV personality Brandi Lynn Glanville, model Ariadna Gutiérrez, UFC legend Chuck Liddell, actor and musician James Maslow, TV host Ross Mathews, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, Broadway actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, NBA champion Metta World Peace, and former “Apprentice” star and ex-White House political aide Omarosa Manigault.

They will all vie for the $250,000 grand prize.

Julie Chen is returning as host.

She sat down with CBS2’s Chris Wragge to talk about what fans can expect this season and of course the big news: Omarosa trading the White House for the “Big Brother” house.

Manigault recently left her post as director of communications in the White Hose Office of Public Liaison.

“She always manages to steal headlines, with this group of celebrities it’s no different because she just left the White House and with being a celebrity it’s always about ‘How relevant am I?’ and ‘What’s the last thing I did?'” Chen said.

“You’re looking for people that are going to gum up quite a bit of controversy when they’re on the show. It probably doesn’t get more controversial than Omarosa. But do you see that as an advantage for her?” Wragge asked.

“She’s no fool, and it depends how she plays it and it depends on where everyone else in the house where their politics lie. And I don’t think we really know for anyone else where their politics lie. You think you might know, but you never know. Because if everyone else in there didn’t like her being part of the Trump team that’s a real dividing line but now that she’s not maybe they’re like ‘OK, come back to this side,'” Chen said.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” launches with a three-night premiere beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. only on CBS.