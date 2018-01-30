NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD sergeant goes on trial Tuesday in the 2016 fatal shooting of an emotionally disturbed Bronx woman.
Sgt. Hugh Barry is charged with murder, first-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
Investigators say Barry shot and killed Deborah Danner in October of 2016 inside her Castle Hill apartment. Police say the 66-year-old Danner was naked, carrying scissors and charged at Barry with a baseball bat.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Barry did not follow procedure because he didn’t use his stun gun or call specially-trained detectives.
Barry has pleaded not guilty. He was released on $100,000 bail and was suspended without pay from the NYPD.