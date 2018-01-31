CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Train Carrying GOP Members Of Congress Hits Truck | Justice Dep't Says It Will Not Retry Sen. Bob Menendez
Bombers, Dodgers Remain Top Candidates To Land Free Agent Right-Hander, But Only With Financial Maneuvering First
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees would love to sign free agent Yu Darvish, but apparently not at the expense of the 2018 luxury tax threshold.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the veteran right-hander is waiting patiently for the Yankees, or his reported first choice, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to take care of their financial business before deciding with which team to sign.

That seems to suggest that the other teams reportedly in the running for the Japanese star, the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies, may simply be backup plans.

MOREPalladino: Yankees Should Wait Out Darvish, Not Make A Big Trade

The Yankees’ current 2018 payroll is at $158 million, according to spotrac.com. However, they still have to come to pre-arbitration agreements with several players, including AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, catcher Gary Sanchez, and ace Luis Severino. Though the Yanks will likely still be well below the $197 million luxury tax threshold once those players are signed, it’s unknown how much Darvish is looking for.

Some reports have suggested in excess of $20 million per season.

MOREYu Darvish Changes Story, Says Yankees Did Offer Him Contract

The Yankees can remedy the situation by trading away a big contract. The most obvious candidate is Jacoby Ellsbury, who is due slightly more than $21 million over each of the next three seasons. The problem is the 34-year-old outfielder has a full no-trade clause and so far has been unwilling to waive it.

MORESweeny: Ellsbury Needs To Accept That He No Longer Fits With Yankees

Darvish, 31, was 10-12 last season, but had a good 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts in a combined 31 starts for the Rangers and Dodgers. Though he struggled mightily with Los Angeles in the World Series, allowing nine runs over two starts, he is 56-42 with a 3.42 ERA and 1,021 strikeouts in five major league seasons.

As it stands right now, the Yankees’ rotation consists of Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray, CC Sabathia and Jordan Montgomery, but each have issues that have pushed New York to seek some insurance. Earlier in the offseason the Yankees were reportedly in the running for right-hander Gerrit Cole, before he was traded to the Houston Astros, and had been linked to other young pitchers with controllable contracts.

Now it appears the Yankees are willing to hit free agency, but only if some housecleaning steps are taken and Darvish’s price is right.

Comments
  1. David Roseman says:
    January 31, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    spotrac.com computes the cap wrong, so this article is gibberish

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch