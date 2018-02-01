NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawyers for a mother and father accused of leaving their 5-year-old child in horrid conditions inside their Bronx apartment said the couple will not testify before a grand jury.

Investigators said a FedEx deliveryman discovered the boy alone last Friday morning in a Kingsbridge Avenue apartment with blood on the walls and insects crawling all over his body. His three older siblings were at school at the time.

Wilfred Lewis & wife Charlotte will NOT testify before grand jury. Court appearances today after #Fedex employee found 5year old son home alone in fetid Bronx apt. Judge bars parental contact with their 4 children #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/1vqVS8gj9h — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) February 1, 2018

A judge on Thursday barred parents Charlotte and Wilfred Lewis from having any contact with their four children.

The couple appeared separately in court. They are charged with neglect.

Mrs. Lewis told reporters that she misses her children and has a lot to say about the situation but her attorney stopped her from saying anything more, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

Parents Charlotte & Wilfred Lewis accused of leaving kids alone in filth in #Bronx apartment appear in court. What Charlotte told me on @CBSNewYork at 5pm pic.twitter.com/3GJZSNgCdt — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) February 1, 2018

She is free on bail.

Her husband remains behind bars.

The boy and his siblings were placed in the custody of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.