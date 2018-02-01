NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawyers for a mother and father accused of leaving their 5-year-old child in horrid conditions inside their Bronx apartment said the couple will not testify before a grand jury.
Investigators said a FedEx deliveryman discovered the boy alone last Friday morning in a Kingsbridge Avenue apartment with blood on the walls and insects crawling all over his body. His three older siblings were at school at the time.
A judge on Thursday barred parents Charlotte and Wilfred Lewis from having any contact with their four children.
The couple appeared separately in court. They are charged with neglect.
Mrs. Lewis told reporters that she misses her children and has a lot to say about the situation but her attorney stopped her from saying anything more, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.
She is free on bail.
Her husband remains behind bars.
The boy and his siblings were placed in the custody of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.