MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork) — Arguably the play of the game in Super Bowl LII came near the end of the first half, when the Eagles used some trickery to score on a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton to quarterback Nick Foles. (Yes, you read that right. A tight end threw a TD pass to a quarterback.)
But Matt Chatham, a color commentator for ESPN college football and the New England Sports Network, noted on Twitter during the game that the play probably should have never counted.
The Eagles appeared to only have six men on the line of scrimmage, which would make it an illegal formation. The image tweeted by Chatham shows the wide receiver at the top of the screen lining up off the line.
The refs, however, never caught it. The TD, which came on fourth-and-1, gave the Eagles a 22-12 halftime lead.
Philadelphia held on to win, 41-33, capturing their first Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1960.