NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nobody puts Beckham in the corner.
In one of the funnier commercials aired during Super Bowl LII, Giants stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning re-enacted the big dance sequence at the end of “Dirty Dancing.” They even nailed “the lift,” with Big Blue’s quarterback holding his favorite target over his head. Set to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” Manning and Beckham broke into dance, featuring a team of backup dancers, on the practice field.
MORE: Costly Mistake? NBC Super Bowl LII Broadcast Goes Dark For More Than 30 Seconds
“You want to work on that thing?” Manning asks Beckham in the beginning of the ad.
“Yeah, let’s do it,” Beckham responds.
The commercial for the NFL ends with the tag “TOUCHDOWNS TO COME.”