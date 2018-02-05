NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Free agent third baseman and Yankees fan favorite Todd Frazier will be taking his talents, and his thumbs, to Flushing.
The Toms River, New Jersey, native agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the crosstown Mets, WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported.
The Yankees acquired Frazier in the same July trade that also brought relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle over from the White Sox.
In 66 regular season games with the Yankees, he hit .222 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs. He also helped the Bombers come within one win of reaching the World Series and invented the team’s trademark thumbs-down gesture that began in response to a Mets fan.
The Mets were in the market for some infield help as David Wright remains a major question mark after missing all of last season and then undergoing back surgery in October.
Adrian Gonzalez and Dominic Smith figure to compete or platoon at first base, and Amed Rosario is penciled in at shortstop. The Mets re-signed Jose Reyes to a one-year contract last month. He is expected to serve as a utility man, with Asdrubal Cabrera likely manning second base.
As WFAN’s Heyman reported, the deal brings to life Frazier’s desire to remain in New York after a successful, albeit brief, run with the Yanks.