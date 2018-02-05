CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:local, New York Knicks, Willy Hernangomez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a move that should surprise no one, Knicks center Willy Hernangomez has reportedly requested a trade from the Knicks.

According to Yahoo, which cited league sources, representatives for the second-year center have in recent days asked the team to deal Hernangomez before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks’ Front Office Should Know The Deal By Now

After last season, Hernangomez was widely considered an up-and-comer on the rebuilding Knicks. In 72 games in 2016-17 (22 starts), the Spaniard averaged 18.4 minutes, 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Willy Hernangomez

Knicks center Willy Hernangomez dribbles in front of the Wizards’ Markieff Morris on Jan. 31, 2017, at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

But he reportedly fell out of favor with coach Jeff Hornacek during training camp before this season and sits behind Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn on the depth chart. Hernangomez has played in just 25 of the Knicks’ 54 games, averaging 9.2 minutes, 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in those contests.

Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in the 23-year-old, including the Utah Jazz. Hernangomez has two years remaining on his four-year rookie contract and is guaranteed $1.54 million next season.

MORE: Knicks’ Baker To Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hernangomez told the Daily News last month. “The trade deadline is coming. Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m 23, I’m hungry, I want to play. Whatever happens, I’m ready for it.

“I feel good to know that I’m not even playing and a lot of teams are interested in me. That makes you happy. You can see that you did something good and somebody thinks you can be good in this league.”

The Knicks, meanwhile, are also working to deal another center, Joakim Noah, who was sent home from a practice in Devner last month after reportedly getting into a heated verbal exchange with Hornacek. Trading Hernangomez doesn’t figure to be nearly as challenging as moving Noah, who is owed roughly another $44 million through the 2019-20 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch