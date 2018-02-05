NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a move that should surprise no one, Knicks center Willy Hernangomez has reportedly requested a trade from the Knicks.

According to Yahoo, which cited league sources, representatives for the second-year center have in recent days asked the team to deal Hernangomez before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

After last season, Hernangomez was widely considered an up-and-comer on the rebuilding Knicks. In 72 games in 2016-17 (22 starts), the Spaniard averaged 18.4 minutes, 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

But he reportedly fell out of favor with coach Jeff Hornacek during training camp before this season and sits behind Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn on the depth chart. Hernangomez has played in just 25 of the Knicks’ 54 games, averaging 9.2 minutes, 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in those contests.

Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in the 23-year-old, including the Utah Jazz. Hernangomez has two years remaining on his four-year rookie contract and is guaranteed $1.54 million next season.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hernangomez told the Daily News last month. “The trade deadline is coming. Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m 23, I’m hungry, I want to play. Whatever happens, I’m ready for it.

“I feel good to know that I’m not even playing and a lot of teams are interested in me. That makes you happy. You can see that you did something good and somebody thinks you can be good in this league.”

The Knicks, meanwhile, are also working to deal another center, Joakim Noah, who was sent home from a practice in Devner last month after reportedly getting into a heated verbal exchange with Hornacek. Trading Hernangomez doesn’t figure to be nearly as challenging as moving Noah, who is owed roughly another $44 million through the 2019-20 season.