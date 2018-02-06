NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Tuesday was still trying to crack down on a huge group of cyclists caused chaos on the streets of Chelsea this past weekend.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, an officer was hurt while trying to intervene on Saturday, and cars were damaged.

Late Tuesday, drivers were hoping something would be done before someone got hurt or possibly killed.

After watching dashcam video of the incident from his car many times, a 29-year-old Uber driver was still panicked. Out of nowhere on Saturday, a bicyclist cut him off.

The Uber driver did not want to show his face, but he did want to share his story.

“We could’ve killed one of those guys and it could be a huge problem for us,” he said.

Police are looking for dozens of bicyclists in connection with the incident, and released an assortment of surveillance images Tuesday.

On Saturday, the cyclists were riding in Chelsea on Seventh Avenue and 23rd Street, against traffic. Police said one man was assaulted when he questioned a bicyclist, who smashed his back window.

At one point, that driver made some type of turn, hitting an NYPD officer who suffered minor injuries, police said.

“They should stop that, letting all these guys ride around the city,” the Uber driver said.

The Uber driver said the cyclists also damaged his car.

“You can see right here all the scratches,” he said. “They kick right here — big dent.”

The impromptu gatherings of cyclists, known as rideouts, are usually posted on social media. In September, hundreds of riders shut down the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Back in August, police sources said there was another incident at 49th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown, where a group of 20 cyclists snatched the cap off an NYPD traffic agent’s head.

They kept going, stealing a cellphone out of one pedestrian’s hand and headphones from another.

On Staten Island, a man said he witnessed a similar scene just last week. There were no damaged cars or violence, but there was group of nearly three dozen bicyclists, he said.

“On Tysons Lane and Hylan Boulevard — they were driving recklessly at traffic; not caring; giving people the finger,” said John Flannery. “They’re fearless. They don’t care.”

CBS2 took the concerns to the NYPD, asking Commissioner James O’Neill if there would be stricter enforcement when it comes to the bicycle mobs. O’Neill directed the question to Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

“We’re going to take a closer look at the enforcement of some of the bike laws that we have in place,” Harrison said, :as well as working with legal and intel and aviation and some of these units we have, so they can kind of put a better plan in place.”

Harrison said the plan will include community outreach – speaking with the youth about some of their concerns. They are hoping for changes before the warm weather approaches.