CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chelsea, cyclists, Erin Logan, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD on Tuesday was still trying to crack down on a huge group of cyclists caused chaos on the streets of Chelsea this past weekend.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, an officer was hurt while trying to intervene on Saturday, and cars were damaged.

Late Tuesday, drivers were hoping something would be done before someone got hurt or possibly killed.

After watching dashcam video of the incident from his car many times, a 29-year-old Uber driver was still panicked. Out of nowhere on Saturday, a bicyclist cut him off.

The Uber driver did not want to show his face, but he did want to share his story.

“We could’ve killed one of those guys and it could be a huge problem for us,” he said.

Police are looking for dozens of bicyclists in connection with the incident, and released an assortment of surveillance images Tuesday.

Chelsea Cyclists

Surveillance images of several cyclists who police say caused mayhem in Chelsea on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Credit: NYPD)

Chelsea Cyclists

Surveillance images of several cyclists who police say caused mayhem in Chelsea on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Credit: NYPD)

Chelsea Cyclists

Surveillance images of several cyclists who police say caused mayhem in Chelsea on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Credit: NYPD)

On Saturday, the cyclists were riding in Chelsea on Seventh Avenue and 23rd Street, against traffic. Police said one man was assaulted when he questioned a bicyclist, who smashed his back window.

At one point, that driver made some type of turn, hitting an NYPD officer who suffered minor injuries, police said.

“They should stop that, letting all these guys ride around the city,” the Uber driver said.

The Uber driver said the cyclists also damaged his car.

“You can see right here all the scratches,” he said. “They kick right here — big dent.”

The impromptu gatherings of cyclists, known as rideouts, are usually posted on social media. In September, hundreds of riders shut down the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Back in August, police sources said there was another incident at 49th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown, where a group of 20 cyclists snatched the cap off an NYPD traffic agent’s head.

They kept going, stealing a cellphone out of one pedestrian’s hand and headphones from another.

On Staten Island, a man said he witnessed a similar scene just last week. There were no damaged cars or violence, but there was group of nearly three dozen bicyclists, he said.

“On Tysons Lane and Hylan Boulevard — they were driving recklessly at traffic; not caring; giving people the finger,” said John Flannery. “They’re fearless. They don’t care.”

CBS2 took the concerns to the NYPD, asking Commissioner James O’Neill if there would be stricter enforcement when it comes to the bicycle mobs. O’Neill directed the question to Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.

“We’re going to take a closer look at the enforcement of some of the bike laws that we have in place,” Harrison said, :as well as working with legal and intel and aviation and some of these units we have, so they can kind of put a better plan in place.”

Harrison said the plan will include community outreach – speaking with the youth about some of their concerns. They are hoping for changes before the warm weather approaches.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch