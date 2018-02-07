CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Traffic Snarled On Gov. Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash | Traffic STORM WATCH:  Winter Weather Alerts In Effect | School Closings & Delays | Forecast | #SocialSnowPatrol
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Knicks, Willy Hernangomez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Willy Hernangomez, considered just months ago to be a building block for the new-look Knicks, is reportedly headed to the Charlotte Hornets.

Citing league sources, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Knicks and Hornets are finalizing a trade involving the 6-foot-11 Spanish center. Charlotte is sending journeyman power forward Johnny O’Bryant and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 to the Knicks, the report said. Multiple media outlets have since confirmed the report.

Hernangomez played his way into the Knicks’ starting lineup last season. In 72 games in 2016-17 (22 starts), he averaged 18.4 minutes, 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

But he reportedly fell out of favor with coach Jeff Hornacek during training camp before this season and had been sitting behind Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn on the depth chart. Hernangomez, 23, has played in just 26 of the Knicks’ 55 games, averaging nine minutes, 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in those contests.

He reportedly requested a trade this week. The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday.

Willy Hernangomez

Knicks center Willy Hernangomez dribbles in front of the Wizards’ Markieff Morris on Jan. 31, 2017, at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m 23, I’m hungry, I want to play,” Hernangomez told the Daily News last month. “Whatever happens, I’m ready for it.

“I feel good to know that I’m not even playing and a lot of teams are interested in me. That makes you happy. You can see that you did something good and somebody thinks you can be good in this league.”

MORE: Schmeelk: Porzingis Injury Latest Blow To Franchise Short On Luck

The Knicks acquired Hernangomez in a draft-night trade in 2015. He was selected with the 35th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Hernangomez, Enes Kanter, Kyle O’Quinn and Joakim Noah on the roster, the Knicks had been eager to move at least one of their centers. They are also working to deal Noah, who was sent home from a practice in Denver last month after reportedly getting into a heated verbal exchange with Hornacek.

Noah’s salary — he is owed roughly another $44 million through the 2019-20 season — is an obstacle in trade talks. Hernangomez, meanwhile, has two years remaining on his four-year rookie contract and is guaranteed $1.54 million next season.

O’Bryant, 24, was a second-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014. He has played in 36 games for Charlotte this season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also has played for the Denver Nuggets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch