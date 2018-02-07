CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Carol D'Auria, Ethan Harp, MS-13, Suffolk County, Tim Sini

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County’s new top prosecutor has a new tool in the fight against the deadly gang epidemic on Long Island.

Newly-elected District Attorney Tim Sini is creating a special team of more than a dozen prosecutors and detectives with one mission.

“The new unit will be laser-focused on prosecuting gang members, partnering with every single law enforcement agency on Long Island,” Sini said. “The newly formed gang unit will now serve as the sole proprietor of gang-related prosecutions in this office. The unit is not only going to prosecute all gang-related offenses, but will also prosecute gang members who are charged with non-gang related crime.”

He said there will be an assistant district attorney on call 24/7 to handle gang cases.

There will also be bi-weekly meetings between the district attorney’s new gang unit and every police department in the county.

Suffolk County’s gang crisis is dominated by MS-13, which is blamed in the savage killings of two teenage girls from Brentwood in 2016.

One of the victims’ mothers, Evelyn Rodriguez, stood with Sini as he made the announcement.

“We owe it to Evelyn, her family and all the other victims of gang violence to step up our game,” Sini said.

And while not mentioning former District Attorney Thomas Spota, who is now under indictment, Sini repeatedly promised a new spirit of cooperation with federal prosecutors.

“This is in stark contrast to how things were being done prior to my administration,” Sini said.

  hocuspocus13 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Thank God

  louis11725 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Thank goodness!!

