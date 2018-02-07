NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow, sleet and rain moving in across the Tri-State area Wednesday could make for a messy day on the roads.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for much of the area with a winter storm warning in effect for Orange County, New York and Sussex County, New Jersey.
Up to eight inches of snow is possible in areas north and west with two to four inches of snow closer to the city. The snow is expected to change over to rain for the city, Long Island and central parts of New Jersey.
Ice will also be a problem Wednesday with a tenth of an inch of ice possible in some spots.
All three area airports have tweeted that multiple airlines are waving change and cancellations fees due to the anticipated weather rolling in.
Travelers are urged to contact their carriers before heading to the airport.