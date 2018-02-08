CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Congress has until midnight to pass a spending plan to avoid a government shutdown.

Senate leaders have agreed on a two-year budget plan, but it’s facing tough resistance in the House. The bipartisan compromise is expected to pass the Senate on Thursday.

“This bill is the product of extensive negotiations,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Wednesday.

“It has required concessions, sometimes painful, by both sides,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York.

The agreement raises federal budget caps for two years with the increase divided almost equally between defense and domestic spending.

It also lifts the nation’s debt ceiling for a year and another $90 billion in emergency funds will be allocated for areas hit by hurricanes and wildfires.

“I’ll support it,” Rep. Peter King, R-New York, said. “I think it’s the best deal we can get. To me the main thing is funding the military.”

President Donald Trump is calling on both parties to support the deal, tweeting: “The Budget Agreement today is so important for our great Military. It ends the dangerous sequester and gives Secretary Mattis what he needs to keep America Great. Republicans and Democrats must support our troops and support this Bill!”

But getting the legislation through the House may be a challenge, facing opposition from two groups. The first, conservative Republicans, worry the increased spending is fiscally irresponsible.

“This spending bill is a debt junky’s dream,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama.

The other potential roadblock is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. On Wednesday, she delivered a record breaking speech on the House floor that went on for over eight hours.

“This package cannot have my support,” she said.

She and some Democrats say without a commitment from House Speaker Paul Ryan to put the DACA immigration issue to a vote, they won’t back the bill.

“What are you afraid of? Give us a vote,” she said.

The Senate deal also funds the government for another six weeks. After those six weeks, if lawmakers can’t reach a long-term deal, the government could be facing another shutdown, yet again.

