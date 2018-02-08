NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Knicks made another deal just before the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday, acquiring point guard Emmanuel Mudiay from the Denver Nuggets in a three-way trade that also saw small forward Doug McDermott go to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal between the Knicks, Nuggets and Mavericks. Denver will receive veteran combo guard Devin Harris.
Mudiay, the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft, was Denver’s starting point guard the past two seasons but lost his job to Jamal Murray this year. In 42 games this season, Mudiay is averaging 17.9 minutes, 8.5 points and 2.9 assists. As a rookie two years ago, he averaged 12.8 points and 5.5 assists.
The 21-year-old Congo native played his high school ball in Texas but chose to bypass the college ranks in play professionally in China instead.
The 6-foot-5 Mudiay joins a Knicks team that features two other young point guards: Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina, the eighth overall pick in last year’s draft. They also have 34-year-old Jarrett Jack.
The Knicks acquired McDermott from Oklahoma City in the Carmelo Anthony trade in September. Coming off the bench, he averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
It was the second trade in as many days by the Knicks. On Wednesday, they dealt center Willy Hernangomez to the Charlotte Hornets for journeyman power forward Johnny O’Bryant and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. The reportedly plan to waive O’Bryant.