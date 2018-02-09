NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the mood for a pizza bagel?
Well, Friday would be the perfect day to eat one because it’s both National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day.
But 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck put New Yorkers on the spot, asking if you have to pick one and never have the other again which would it be?
In one corner you have poppy, cinnamon raisin and plain bagels.
In the other you have pepperoni, sausage and plain pizza.
After speaking to nearly two dozen people, pizza appeared to be the clear winner.
“Pizza, absolutely. Pizza is classic. Pizza is just pizza. Pizza from the Bronx though,” said Agnes, sending a shoutout to Frank’s in Throggs Neck.
“Pepperoni, top choice and then once in a blue moon ham and pineapple, Hawaiian. You can’t have that on a bagel, not on a raisin bagel or nothing like that. Nasty,” one man said.
“Give me a pizza,” another man said.
“Pizza and bagel, it’s the two best things there,” Thomas said.