YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Charges are pending against a driver who police say was involved in a wrong-way crash on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers that left that driver and six others hurt.
The driver took a toxicology test and is now in police custody, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Police say the driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes on the Bronx River Parkway at the split with the Sprain Brook Parkway when they collided with a car carrying six people.
All seven people are being treated at Westchester Medical Center, but police say no one has life-threatening injuries.
The crash has closed the northbound lanes of the Bronx River Parkway and traffic is being forced onto the Cross County Parkway.
The investigation is ongoing.