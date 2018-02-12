NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women were arrested and charged Monday with attacking a pregnant woman in a Bronx stairwell.
Serenity Dunham, 18, and Tiffany Nurse, 27, both of the Bronx, were each charged with second-degree robbery, police said.
The attack happened just after 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 inside a building on Saint Ann’s Avenue.
Police said the 19-year-old victim, who is six months pregnant, was walking down a staircase to the building’s lobby when she was attacked.
“That is really messed up. The fact that she was pregnant like robbing a pregnant lady,” neighbor Jennifer Smith said recently. “It’s sad you can’t feel safe in your own building.”
The woman was rushed to the hospital with bruising and swelling to her face and was treated and released. She and her baby were expected to be OK.