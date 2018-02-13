NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The ATP says it is reviewing accusations by Donald Young that Ryan Harrison used racially inappropriate language when the Americans had a heated exchange during their opening-round match at the New York Open on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum.

“The ATP takes any allegations of racial prejudice extremely seriously,” the organization said in a statement. “A further review of all video and audio recording from the match will take place as this matter is investigated further.”

The courtside audio is all but non-existent, but looks pretty hostile at the new New York Open between Ryan Harrison and Donald Young. pic.twitter.com/qYH3n8C3dB — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 13, 2018

Harrison defeated Young 6-3, 7-6(4), and at one point during a changeover the two appeared to be arguing, the chair umpire moving in between the players to attempt to calm the situation.

Young posted on Twitter after the match: “I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match.”

I’m shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match. I thought this was supposed to be an inclusive gentleman’s sport. — Donald Young Jr (@Yimlife1313) February 13, 2018

Harrison responded on Twitter that the allegations were “absolutely untrue” and audio from the match would “clear me.”

The accusations made by Donald Young tonight following our match are absolutely untrue. I’m extremely disappointed that someone would say this in reaction to a lost tennis match. Any video/audio will 100% clear me and I encourage anyone with the available resources to find it. — Ryan Harrison (@ryanharrison92) February 13, 2018

This is the first year of the New York Open, which was previously known as the Memphis Open before relocating.

