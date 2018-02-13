CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Max Gomez, Flu, Local TV, Meg Baker, North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With all of the horrifying stories of children dying due to the flu, parents are rightly concerned.

But are they passing the anxiety on to their kids?

CBS2’s Meg Baker found out how to arm your children without scaring them about the dangers.

You can’t follow kids to school with a can of Lysol, but parenting expert Tammy Gold said you can arm them with anti-germ tools like hand sanitizer for little ones.

“Say here’s little chickie, going to help you stay safe from germs,” she said.

If your child seems stressed out about catching the virus at school, they may be reacting to your anxiety. Added stress can lower their immune system.

“You don’t want to talk about the news, say oh my god, another kid died today. You want to explain what is happening. A lot of people indoors, and you can’t see germs, so it’s hard to fight them,” Gold said.

Take the fear out of it. Remind kids to wipe down surfaces and wash their hands before eating.

“I always say, do the bottom, top, fingers, watch, put on a bracelet,” Gold said.

For peace of mind here’s another tip; parents can put a wipe in a plastic bag then stick it in their child’s lunch box.

“The flu virus outside of the body is very fragile. It will only survive maybe 24 hours on a hard surface like a desk or a keyboard,” CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained.

CBS2’s Dr. Gomez said kids and adults are contagious for about a day before they start to show symptoms and remain contagious for five to seven days after symptoms are gone. Tamiflu may reduce the contagious period by two days if taken in the first 48 hours.

“If your child has gotten the flu shot, you can breathe somewhat of a sigh of relief. Nothing is 100 percent. They should still practice good hygiene. Make sure you know what to look for,” he said.

Parents may also want to donate disinfecting wipes to schools so teachers and students can wipe down door handles, keyboards, desks and lunch tables.

Dr. Max said another way to keep your germs to yourself is etiquette; cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch