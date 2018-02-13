MALVERNE, N.Y.(CBSNewYork) — An autistic teenager who went missing on Long Island has been found.
Officials say 17-year-old Joseph “Michael” Barbella hadn’t been seen since 5 p.m. Monday. Police said Tuesday that he had been found, but his condition and whereabouts are not known.
Police say he ran away Monday while he was at the Sandy Lanes bowling alley with his mother in Malverne after becoming startled by a loud noise. He was last seen at the corner of Malverne Avenue and Hempstead Avenue.
Neighbors are being asked to check under cars or in unlocked sheds or garages because Barbella is known to hide in such places.
Officials say he responds to the name “Michael” and said he is 5’7″ tall and around 158 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black sneakers.