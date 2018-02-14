TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s gun laws are getting tougher with Gov. Phil Murphy vowing to sign measures that were previously blocked by former Gov. Chris Christie.
Murphy said he plans to sign a bill vetoed by Christie in 2014 which reduces legal ammunition magazines from 15 to 10 rounds.
Murphy said he supports other tough new gun control measures, including background checks for private gun sales and make it tougher to get a carry permit.
He also wants to push personalized smart guns as well as ban armor piercing ammo and .50-caliber assault rifles.
Scott Bach, head of the association for Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, called the measures “well-intentioned but very misguided.”
“Anybody who thinks that criminals are going to follow their new gun ban schemes is delusional,” Bach said. “The only people who will follow these new plans are law abiding citizens. Criminals will ignore them and no one will be made safer.”