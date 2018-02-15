NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge is expected to issue his verdict in the trial of NYPD Sgt. Hugh Barry.
He faces murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the shooting of a mentally ill Bronx woman in 2016.
Barry testified he opened fire to stop 66-year-old Deborah Danner from hitting him in the head with a baseball bat.
“I just see the bat swinging and that’s when I fired,” he told the judge on Tuesday. “I’m looking at this bat that can crack me in the head and kill me.”
On the stand, Barry said a Taser was not an appropriate defense against a swinging bat.
In closing arguments, Barry’s lawyer said prosecutors are trying to criminalize a difficult police judgment call.
Prosecutors say Barry ignored his training and failed to isolate and contain Danner.
Barry is a 9-year veteran of the NYPD.