NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of a shooting that left 17 people dead in a South Florida high school this week, a New York state senator was calling for tighter school security Thursday.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, New York state Sen. Martin Golden (R-Brooklyn), an ex-NYPD officer, minced no words.
“I believe that you should have an armed retired police officer or police officer at each one of the schools,” he said.
In addition, Golden proposed the state and localities fund 21st-century smart scanners for the schools.
“Can either be plain and simple and you see it or it can be hidden in a door jamb,” he said.
Golden said the new technology can detect guns, knives, brass knuckles, explosives and even gases, and can process 3,000 people per day side by side with one operator.
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, is charged with opening fire at people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He faced a judge on Thursday.