Friday’s “Moment of the Day” featured a funny bit starring Al, Kim and a drink.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the “Boomer & Gio” show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Friday, Friday, Friday, it took you long enough to get here.
With Boomer and Gio out another day, Jerry Recco and Kim Jones sat in and talked plenty of baseball, as the Mets and Yankees continue to get into the groove at spring training in Florida.
Later on, the super-subs discussed the NFL. There is a new free agent QB on the market. Check out the audio link below to find out who it is and what the duo thinks of him.
There was all of that and a few interesting moments stemming from Kim’s love of apple cider vinegar.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!