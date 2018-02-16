WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz could be plotting an attack.

The agency said in a statement Friday that the tip should’ve been investigated thoroughly because it was a potential threat to life. Cruz has been arrested and charged with killing 17 people at a high school earlier this week.

The FBI said on Jan. 5, a tipster who was close to Cruz called the agency’s tipline and provided information about “Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”

“Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken,” the statement said.

The FBI said it has determined that “these protocols were not followed for the information received.”

“The information was not provided to the Miami field office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time,” the statement said.

The FBI was also notified about a comment on a YouTube video posted by a “Nikolas Cruz” last year. It investigated the comment but did not determine who made it.

“We are still investigating the facts. I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter, as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the statement. “We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy. All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it.”

