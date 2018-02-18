NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man stood accused Sunday evening of slashing two women in what police said were unprovoked attacks five blocks apart on the Lower East Side.
Shawn Thomas, 30, was being held Sunday night after his arraignment.
In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman was slashed shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at Rivington and Suffolk streets. She had to have 10 stitches.
A few minutes later, a 57-year-old woman was slashed just a few blocks away at Ridge and Delancey streets. She had to have surgery for nerve damage to her face.
NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan reported on Twitter that two Strategic Response Group officers spotted and apprehended the suspect in the incidents.
The New York Daily News quoted a police source saying Thomas just walked up to the victims and slashed them without saying anything. The source said there was no indication why he allegedly did it.
Officers located Thomas at 3rd Street and Avenue D in Alphabet City, the newspaper reported.