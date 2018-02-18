CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Lower East Side, Lower East Side Slashings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man stood accused Sunday evening of slashing two women in what police said were unprovoked attacks five blocks apart on the Lower East Side.

Shawn Thomas, 30, was being held Sunday night after his arraignment.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman was slashed shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at Rivington and Suffolk streets. She had to have 10 stitches.

A few minutes later, a 57-year-old woman was slashed just a few blocks away at Ridge and Delancey streets. She had to have surgery for nerve damage to her face.

NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan reported on Twitter that two Strategic Response Group officers spotted and apprehended the suspect in the incidents.

The New York Daily News quoted a police source saying Thomas just walked up to the victims and slashed them without saying anything. The source said there was no indication why he allegedly did it.

Officers located Thomas at 3rd Street and Avenue D in Alphabet City, the newspaper reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch