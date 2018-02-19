PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — A teen born in Brooklyn was being praised by peers for his heroic actions during a deadly school shooting in Florida.
Peter Wang, 15, was a JROTC cadet. He was killed while holding a door open to let other students escape during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Web Extra: Petition for Cadet Peter Wang to receive a Full Honors Military Burial
Friends say Wang should be buried with military honors, and are petitioning the White House to do just that.
“Peter Wang, 15, was one of the students killed in Florida this past week. He was a JROTC Cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety. Wang was killed in the process. His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial,” the petition says.
The petition needs to get 100,000 signatures by March 18, to get a response from the White House.