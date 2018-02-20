NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges have been dropped against a Long Island surgeon who had been accused of trying to strangle an operating room nurse.
“After thoroughly reviewing this case, interviewing witnesses and analyzing surveillance video, it has been determined there is not enough evidence to support that a crime occurred,” Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, said in a statement Tuesday.
Last month, police said Nassau University Medical Center surgeon Dr. Venkatesh Sasthakonar allegedly tried to choke the nurse with an elastic sweatshirt cord because she had given medication to a patient at the wrong time.
Defense attorney Melbyn Roth said at the time that it was all in jest and that the whole situation was “blown out of proportion.”