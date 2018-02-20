NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Grief counselors will be on hand at schools in New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday as communities mourn the deaths of two young students from possible flu-like symptoms.

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, the family of 7-year-old Daniela Genaro says she died of the flu, but that has yet to be confirmed by the health department. It’s not clear whether she had been vaccinated.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPREHENSIVE FLU RESOURCES

Her family says once she came down with the flu, her death was sudden and devastating.

“I’m very sad, everyone’s sad,” her uncle, Carlos Romero said.

Families in Elizabeth NJ and Norwalk Ct mourn loss of young children who had flu. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/6XtJfRKdDu — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) February 20, 2018

Elizabeth Public Schools sent a letter to parents Monday assuring “all schools have been sanitized each day since the fall with a neutral disinfectant DS-1, which is effective in removing all pathogens.” The schools superintendent says all buses were sanitized as well.

Elizabeth school officials say as of Jan. 30, a total of 16 students and faculty members in the district reported flu-like symptoms, which is only half the number compared to this time last year.

Despite that, some parents are still planning to keep their kids at home.

“I don’t feel confident in the school district,” said Elizabeth parent Maria Lorenz. “I don’t feel confident sending my son to school. He has health impairments and the last thing he needs is to catch a flu and, God forbid, another tragedy.”

Genaro’s neighbors are also frightened.

“We try to not go out, that’s how scared we are. We figure if we don’t come in contact with many people we won’t get it,” neighbor Sandy Anderson said.

In Norwalk, Conn., Columbus Magnet School officials say 6-year-old Emma Splan died over the weekend from possible flu-complications.

“As a precaution, I have asked for a deep cleaning to be completed before school reopens on Tuesday,” said Principal Medard Thomas.

If confirmed, Emma’s would be the second pediatric flu death in Connecticut this season. Just five weeks ago in New Canaan, 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi died of the flu.

In Rockland County, the New City Fire Department is raising money to cover medical costs for 19-year-old firefighter Will McCue who they say has been hospitalized in critical condition with the flu for the last two weeks.