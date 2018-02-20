CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Elizabeth, Flu, Glenn Schuck, Local TV, Norwalk, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Grief counselors will be on hand at schools in New Jersey and Connecticut Tuesday as communities mourn the deaths of two young students from possible flu-like symptoms.

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, the family of 7-year-old Daniela Genaro says she died of the flu, but that has yet to be confirmed by the health department. It’s not clear whether she had been vaccinated.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPREHENSIVE FLU RESOURCES

Her family says once she came down with the flu, her death was sudden and devastating.

“I’m very sad, everyone’s sad,” her uncle, Carlos Romero said.

Elizabeth Public Schools sent a letter to parents Monday assuring “all schools have been sanitized each day since the fall with a neutral disinfectant DS-1, which is effective in removing all pathogens.” The schools superintendent says all buses were sanitized as well.

Elizabeth school officials say as of Jan. 30, a total of 16 students and faculty members in the district reported flu-like symptoms, which is only half the number compared to this time last year.

Despite that, some parents are still planning to keep their kids at home.

“I don’t feel confident in the school district,” said Elizabeth parent Maria Lorenz. “I don’t feel confident sending my son to school. He has health impairments and the last thing he needs is to catch a flu and, God forbid, another tragedy.”

Genaro’s neighbors are also frightened.

“We try to not go out, that’s how scared we are. We figure if we don’t come in contact with many people we won’t get it,” neighbor Sandy Anderson said.

In Norwalk, Conn., Columbus Magnet School officials say 6-year-old Emma Splan died over the weekend from possible flu-complications.

“As a precaution, I have asked for a deep cleaning to be completed before school reopens on Tuesday,” said Principal Medard Thomas.

If confirmed, Emma’s would be the second pediatric flu death in Connecticut this season. Just five weeks ago in New Canaan, 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi died of the flu.

In Rockland County, the New City Fire Department is raising money to cover medical costs for 19-year-old firefighter Will McCue who they say has been hospitalized in critical condition with the flu for the last two weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch