NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died.

Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning. He was 99.

During his life-long ministry, Reverend Billy Graham preached in person to an estimated 250 million people and also met with every U.S. president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama https://t.co/44uQ6aOfUG pic.twitter.com/XYcwEUwO3S — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2018

Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio. Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society.

Graham met with every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, but always denied any role in setting policy saying, “I don’t advise them, I pray with them,” CBS News reported.

He was born Nov. 7, 1918 in Charlotte, North Carolina and committed himself to Christ when he was 16.

He was ordained a Baptist minister in 1939 and started holding revival meetings, or crusades, in the 1940s.

Graham led his “Final Crusade” in 2005. The three-day event was held at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. At that time he told reporters, “I look forward to meeting God face to face,” CBS News reported.

He will be buried at his library in North Carolina next to Ruth Graham, his wife of 64 years who died in 2007.

