NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Following the death of renowned preacher Billy Graham, Cardinal Timothy Dolan remembered Graham’s legacy Wednesday.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, Dolan said of Graham, “I’ve admired him since the 50s.”
“I grew up in a pretty, I mean, obviously sound Catholic household, but we watched Billy and along with Fulton Sheen,” Graham said.
Dolan said part of what made Graham a spellbinding preacher was, “You could sense that he really believed this, so he had a credibility, an integrity about him that was mirrored in his public life.”
The message, said the cardinal, came from a handsome, charismatic preacher with a southern drawl using no notes – adding that it was coming from the heart.