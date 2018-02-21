TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Students who survived the Florida school shooting prepared to flood the state capital Wednesday to pressure lawmakers to act on a sweeping package of gun control laws.

About 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students arrived at a Tallahassee high school to extended applause late Tuesday after a 400-mile trip on three buses. They told the 500 students and parents waiting for them that they are fighting to protect all students.

“We’re what’s making the change,” said Alfonso Calderon, a 16-year-old junior. “We’re going to keep talking, we’re going to keep pushing until something is done because people are dying and this can’t happen anymore.”

The students planned to hold a rally Wednesday to put more pressure on the Legislature.

“I really think they are going to hear us out,” said Chris Grady, a high school senior aboard the bus.

On Tuesday, Florida lawmakers struck down the latest assault weapons ban proposal, a bill that would have banned large capacity magazines and assault style weapons like the one used in last week’s deadly school shooting.

Some of the survivors were visibly upset as the vote was counted.

“The next death of someone with an assault rifle here in Florida is going to be on them,” said student Sheryl Acquarola.

In Washington Wednesday, President Donald Trump is expected to meet with people from Parkland and other communities, including Columbine and Sandy Hook, that were affected by mass shootings.

On Tuesday, he directed the Justice Department to develop regulation that would ban the so-called bump stocks, which were used in the Las Vegas shooting last fall, but not last week’s shooting in Florida.

“I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns,” he said.

The president also tweeted: “Whether we are Republican or Democrat, we must now focus on strengthening Background Checks!”

Stoneman Douglass students are optimistic, but some are skeptical and many are critical of their state’s governor.

“He may have an A plus rating from the NRA but he does not have an A plus rating from us,” said student Sofie Whitney.

The Parkland students have also organized an event in Washington for March 24th called “March For Our Lives.” George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg have pledged to donate half a million dollars each to the cause.

