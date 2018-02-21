WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is hosting parents, teachers and students for a “listening session” Wednesday that will include those impacted by mass shootings.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that attendees will include people from Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed at a high school last week, as well as others touched by the Columbine and Sandy Hook shootings.
On Tuesday, Trump directed the Justice Department to develop regulation that would ban the so-called bump stocks, which were used in the Las Vegas shooting last fall, but not the school shooting in Florida.
“I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns,” he said.
On Thursday, local officials and law enforcement officers will continue the discussion.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)