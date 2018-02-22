NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A hearing will be held in New Jersey Thursday to determine whether a secret video of accused killer Liam McAtasney can be used at his upcoming trial.
On the recording allegedly made by one of his friends, he reportedly describes how he strangled Sarah Stern of Neptune City in December of 2016. He allegedly did it to steal $7,000 in cash.
Prosecutors said McAtasney tossed Stern’s body off a bridge in Belmar with the help of co-defendant, Preston Taylor.
Taylor admitted throwing the body off the bridge and agreed to testify against McAtasney.